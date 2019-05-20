Football protest against deportations

Sheffield amateur football team Mount Pleasant Park FC staged a peaceful demonstration and football match outside Vulcan House, the Home Office immigration centre in Sheffield. The team were joined by supporters, campaigners and those affected by detention and deportation threats. The action was organised in support of These Walls Must Fall’campaign against immigration detention. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Bevan Richardson, of Mount Pleasant Park FC.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..