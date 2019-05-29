Sheffield’s Grey to Green hosts international delegation

A delegation from South Korea have been visiting Sheffield to boost ties with Suwon city and to exchange ideas on urban landscaping and economic development. The visit comes as Phase 2 of Sheffield’s Grey to Green project gets under way to link Castlegate to the under-used Victoria Quays area and to transform the former inner ring road with sustainable drainage, floral meadows, segregated cycle lanes and public art. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!