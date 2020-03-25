Taxi trade slows as stay at home guidance takes effect

Hundreds of taxi drivers in Sheffield are currently out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic with many concerned as to what support is available. Government is due to announce a package of measures to help self employed workers who are facing a reduction in work. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Abdi Malik, Secretary of Sheffield Eagles Taxi Association.