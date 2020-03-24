Students, parents and teachers adjust to school closures

Students, their parents and teachers are adjusting to the first week of school closures introduced across the UK to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The government ordered schools to shut their doors to all except the children of key workers, as part of strict new public health measures. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh, spoke to Chris Welch, a teacher at Tupton Hall School, about the impact on teachers, students and parents.
