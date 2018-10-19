Plaque unveiled to remember Tramlines founder

A memorial plaque for late Tramlines Festival Director, Sarah Nulty, has been unveiled this week on Devonshire Green by the Lord Mayor of Sheffield Magid Magid and Tramlines Operations Director Timm Cleasby. The Tramlines Festival was first held on Devonshire Green in 2009. Sarah died earlier this year at the age of 36 a few weeks before the tenth edition of the summer music festival. A civic award was also presented to Sarah’s family by the Lord Mayor. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!