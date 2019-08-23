Watson’s Walk plaque honours pioneering surgeon

A plaque honouring the legacy of William Marsden, founder of London’s Royal Marsden Hospital, has been unveiled at Watson’s Walk in Sheffield. The surgeon was born in Sheffield in a house near to the top of the original Watson’s Walk in 1796, close to the Dove and Rainbow pub in Hartshead Square. Nearly two decades ago a bronze plaque was erected in the same area. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!