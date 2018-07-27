Sheffield to Monte Carlo road rally art revealed

The Bangers and Cash fundraising road rally to support youth housing charity Roundabout has put on display in the Winter Gardens the work of local artists who have painted the bonnets of the rally cars. Local businesses have each bought an ‘old banger’ for less than £650. The four day rally to Monte Carlo is scheduled to take place over four days in September. The painted bonnet artworks are to be auctioned later in the year. Azz Mohammed reports for Sheffield Live!