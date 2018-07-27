Funding bid rejected for Sheffield social housing

Sheffield Council has been told it will not be eligible to borrow additional funding to invest in social housing after having its application to a government scheme rejected. Councillor Jim Steinke, cabinet member for neighbourhoods and community safety, said the rejection is based on old data and the Council is seeking to challenge the assessment. Sheffield South East MP, Clive Betts, told Sheffield Live! the government has got its priorities wrong. Azz Mohammed reports.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..