Children’s Media Conference draws to a close

Sheffield’s international conference for children’s media brought over 1200 delegates to the city for three days of talks, screenings and exhibitions. The Children’s Media Conference brings together delegates from film, TV and interactive media involved in developing, producing and distributing content for kids. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to conference director Kathy Loizou.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..