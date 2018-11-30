Sheffield Palestine campaigners observe international day

Campaigners from Sheffield were among those observing the UN International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. The day marks the 70th anniversary of the UN General Assembly resolution in 1948 to partition Palestine into two independent Arab and Jewish states. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Annie O’Gara of Sheffield Palestine Solidarity Campaign.
