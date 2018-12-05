Sheffield carers to be rewarded with discount card

Sheffield Carers Centre have launched a new discount card to reward unpaid carers as part of a scheme supported by Sheffield Council. The Sheffield Carers Card offers discounts on products and services from food purchases to holidays and cinema tickets. The card will be issued to carers who are registered with the Sheffield Carers Centre. Sheffield Live ! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Stephanie Lowe, business liaison officer at Sheffield’s Carers Centre.
