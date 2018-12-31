Safety fears for Channel migrants

A Sheffield-based migration rights group is calling on the government to assure safe passage for refugees and asylum seekers crossing the Channel to enter the UK. Stuart Crossthwaite, of the South Yorkshire Migration and Asylum Action Group, said the government should provide a “safe and legal route to allow people to exercise their rights to claim asylum”. The comments came as Home Secretary Sajid Javid announced two additional UK Border Force boats will be deployed to patrol the Channel. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!