Scalp cooling treatment offered to young cancer patients

Young adults and teenagers being treated for cancer are to be offered free access to a pioneering scalp cooling treatment at Weston Park Hospital that can reduce hair loss during chemotherapy. Those aged between 13 and 24 will be able to access the treatment as a result of an initiative launched by the Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust and Huddersfield-based health technology specialists Paxman. Sheffield Live reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Claire Paxman, ambassador to the Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust.