Global arts festival comes to Sheffield

Arts and culture from around the world is set to be on show in the Winter Gardens and Barker’s Pool with a weekend of poetry, music, stage and more, brought to Sheffield by Good Chance Theatre. The FreeDome arts festival builds on the Theatre of Hope project created in the Sangatte refugee camp, Calais and which has gone on to tour the world. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Dina Mousawi, creative producer at Good Chance Theatre.