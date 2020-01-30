Hate preacher event in Sheffield cancelled

Sheffield City Trust have cancelled the proposed visit of US evangelist Franklin Graham over hate speech concerns. The controversial preacher, with a record of homophobic statements, was due to speak at an event at Sheffield Arena in June. After protests from the LGBTQ+ community, Sheffield Council intervened and urged the trust to cancel the event. Luke Allan Roberts an equality campaigner welcomed the decision to cancel the event. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..