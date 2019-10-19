Petitioners call to end roll out of Universal Credit

Sheffield Stop and Scrap Universal Credit campaigners have presented to Sheffield Labour MP Louise Haigh a petition against the Government’s flagship welfare policy. Hundreds of names have been collected many from areas of the city with direct experience of the controversial Universal Credit system. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to campaigners Jennifer Jones and Wendy Emmett.
