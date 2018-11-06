One hundred war memorial trees to be planted in Sheffield parks

The first of one hundred war memorial trees have been planted in Longley Park to commemorate those who lost their lives in the First World War. Further trees are to be planted in Firth Park, Greenhill and Herdings Park, and close to the Cholera Monument. Each of the plantings will be marked by a granite stone memorial with the inscription “lest we forget”. Sheffield Live ! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Councillor Mary Lea, cabinet member for culture, parks and leisure, and to Chris Camps of Sheffield Sea Cadets.