Mutual aid groups spring up to help the vulnerable

Communities are coming together across Sheffield and around the country in mutual aid groups to help those most vulnerable to the coronavirus. A group has been created on Facebook called Sheffield Mutual Aid which is highlighting neighbourhood initiatives and helping people to work together in response to the pandemic. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke by Skype to creator of the group Bevan Richardson.
