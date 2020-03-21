Leadmill venue to auction music memorabilia

Sheffield’s renowned music venue, the Leadmill, is auctioning off memorabilia to raise money to keep their venue running during the coronavirus pandemic. The Leadmill told Sheffield Live! items include a custom guitar signed by the Arctic Monkeys and made with wood from the club’s old floor and concert posters signed by Arcade Fire and Biffy Clyro. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
