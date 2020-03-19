Local charities mobilise to keep people connected

Voluntary organisations in Sheffield are mobilising to keep people connected in the face of measures to reduce the spread of coronavirus. With government recommendations of self isolation for the vulnerable, increased home working and reducing social gatherings, voluntary organisations and self help groups are looking for new ways to support those most in need using social media, befriending schemes and virtual activities. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammad, spoke to Maddy Desforges, chief executive of Voluntary Action Sheffield.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..