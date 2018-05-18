Metalwork sign-off marks new school milestone

The new £25m Astrea Academy Sheffield has reached a milestone with completion of the steel work structure for the all through academy school due to open in Burngreave in September. A signing off event at the site of the former Pye Bank Board School was attended by parents, pupils and teachers as well as Sheffield Council representatives. Sheffield Live reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Jackie Drayton, Sheffield Council cabinet member for children, young people and families and Kim Walton, Astrea Academy principal.