Consultation opens on 10 year plan for Sheffield city centre

Sheffielders are being encouraged to have their say on plans for the future of the city set out in a new 2018-2028 Sheffield City Centre Plan. The plan, titled ‘This is Sheffield’, is intended to guide future regeneration including residential, business, leisure and the outdoor environment. Exhibitions are planned to be held in the Winter Gardens and the Moor Market over the next fortnight alongside an online survey and consultation. Azz Mohamed spoke to councillor Mazher Iqbal , cabinet member for business and Investment.