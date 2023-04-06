Burst water mains hits Burngreave businesses

A Burngreave-based business owner has called on the local authority and Yorkshire Water to investigate the cause of a burst water main in Spital Hill which he says is affecting his business. Yousif Karda, owner of Sudan Tech on Spital Hill, told Sheffield Live! burst water pipes in the area were becoming frequent, with road closures affecting footfall for local businesses. Baillor Jalloh reports.
