Places still open on Jessica Ennis-Hill backed sports course

A new programme launched by retired Olympic gold medallist Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill in partnership with Notre Dame High School has had its second open day. The Institute of Sporting Futures programme aims to fast track young people into sporting careers and is seeking to recruit a further 12 students before its launch in September. The course is an alternative to ‘A’ levels and will offer a Level Three diploma in sport and physical activities including three days per week in a work placement. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!