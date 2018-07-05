Labour face criticism over Hallam MP reinstatement

Sheffield branch leader of the Women’s Equality Party, Charlotte Mead, has questioned Labour’s decision to reinstate Jared O’Mara following his suspension last year. O’Mara was suspended from the Labour Party following the discovery of homophobic and misogynistic posts on his social media account. Labour said the Hallam MP should be given a formal warning with a mandatory requirement to attend training. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!