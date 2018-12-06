Olympic Legacy Park wins architectural award

Sheffield’s Olympic Legacy Park has been announced as the winning entry in the Landscape Architecture of the Year category at the 2018 AJ Architecture Awards held at The Roundhouse, London. It beat off competition from projects including Sky TV’s Campus, the City of Glasgow College’s Landscape and Public Realm and the Canal Corridor at Kings Cross. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Olympic Legacy Park project director David Hobson.
