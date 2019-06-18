Hospitals to become more dementia friendly

Sheffield Hospitals Charity has launched a fundraising campaign to help make hospitals in Sheffield more dementia friendly. The charity has set a £200,000 target to be raised in 12 months for improvements that would provide a more comfortable environment for patients especially for those suffering from dementia. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to executive director of the charity David Reynolds.
