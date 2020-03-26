Ranmoor care workers move in with vulnerable residents

A group of care workers in Sheffield have left their families and moved into a care home for residents with dementia to help protect them from the coronavirus. At Bridgedale House in Ranmoor, nine staff members have volunteered and moved into the care home full-time, reducing the risk of them infecting the vulnerable residents. Sheffield Live spoke to Lynsey Wright, deputy manager at Bridgedale House.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..