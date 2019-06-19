Communities shocked by Morsi death

Egyptians and the wider Muslim and Arab world have been shocked by the death of Mohammed Morsi, Egypt’s first democratically elected president, who collapsed in court after years in solitary confinement. Alaa Abdellal, an Egyptian resident in Sheffield, spoke to Sheffield Live! of his sorrow at the death of the man who came to power in 2012 after the Arab Spring but was ousted a year later in a military coup, led by General Abdel Fath el Sisi, the current president. Baillor Jalloh reports.