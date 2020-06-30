Funding approved for Hillsborough Park Coach House cafe

Age UK Sheffield has been awarded £581,500 from the Heritage Lottery Fund to convert the listed old Coach House building in Hillsborough Park into a dementia friendly cafe. The project, with a total cost of around £1 million is intended to support vulnerable people and those who suffer from dementia to meet in a safe and friendly environment. A conservatory and toilets are to be added for access from the park and the cafe with the project projected to create 12-15 permanent jobs in addition to the work in the construction phase. Work is planned to commence in October and to be completed by summer 2021. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Steve Chu, chief executive for Age UK Sheffield.