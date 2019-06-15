Orgreave campaigners mark 35th anniversary

Campaigners marked the 35th anniversary of the Battle of Orgreave with a rally on Orgreave Lane at the site of the former coking plant. Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign are continuing to seek a public enquiry into the events of June 1984 when miners were assaulted and arrested by police on charges that were later dropped as allegations emerged of fabricated evidence and police brutality. The government has refused to grant their request. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!