Homelessness on the increase in Yorkshire

There are more than 5,000 people homeless in Yorkshire, an increase of 600 since 2017, according to a new report by the homelessness charity Shelter. Sheffield councillor Jim Steinke, cabinet member for neighbourhood and community safety, told Sheffield Live! there has been an increase in homelessness in Sheffield but the Council is doing more to tackle the problem. Nationally, according to Shelter, 32,000 people are living in temporary accommodation or sleeping rough.