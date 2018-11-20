Roy Bailey RIP

Legendary folk singer Roy Bailey passed away peacefully this afternoon. He played to sell out concerts and festivals around the world for over 50 years. Roy was dean of faculty of education, health and welfare, at what is now Sheffield Hallam University and became a Professor in 1989. He chose to make Sheffield his home and to many he was the voice of the people, as he sang songs about the working people and socialism.
