Christmas campaign to support the vulnerable and homeless

The Help Us Help campaign to tackle begging and support the homeless has been launched this week backed by local businesses and support organisations. More than 20 local businesses, including John Lewis, Virgin Money and McDonalds, have joined the campaign to help vulnerable people on the street with advice to the public and a call for donations of clothing and other goods. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Tracey Ford of Sheffield Council’s Drug and Alcohol Co-ordination Team.