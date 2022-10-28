Homeless charity opens print shop in Orchard Square

Award winning social enterprise, Printed By Us, has opened a retail shop in Sheffield’s Orchard Square selling T-shrts, hoodies, mugs and other printed products to raise funds for homeless people. Printed by us is a not for profit organisation and [part of the Archer Project which helps homeless people find new opportunities and better living conditions. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to shop manager, Danielle Richard.
