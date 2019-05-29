Portraits of homelessness exhibition opens

A portrait exhibition to raise awareness about the rise of homelessness in the UK and the plight of rough sleepers on the streets has been launched at Dina arts venue on Cambridge Street. Sion Thomas has been documenting and photographing homeless people to bring to the public’s attention the struggles of living on the streets and to raise funds for two local charities, the Archer Project and S2 Food Bank. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!