£715,000 grant to boost Sheffield construction jobs

Sheffield has been awarded £715,000 by the Department of Education to train a new generation of young people to fill skills shortages in the construction industry. The grant, from the Construction Skills Fund, will enable Sheffield Council to create a local training hub, called the Building Block, which will open later this month and aims to train up to 650 young people for an expected 250 local jobs created by 2020. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!