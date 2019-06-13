BBC slammed over TV licence fee changes for over 75s

The BBC has been criticised after its decision to scrap free TV licences in a move that will affect the majority of pensioners over the age 75. Following a public consultation, the BBC Board decided that from June 2020 only those households with someone who is both over 75 and in receipt of Pension Credit will be entitled to a free TV licence paid for by the broadcaster. Currently all households with people over 75 are entitled to a free TV licence. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!