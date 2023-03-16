Ecclesall road businesses seeks clarity on red routes

Business owners on Ecclesall Road are asking for assurances after being informed that proposals to introduce red routes in the area have been scrapped. There were fears Sheffield Council was seeking to introduce camera-controlled red line zones along the bus lanes on Ecclesall and Abbeydale Roads, which would prohibit parking, deliveries or restrict waiting between certain hours. Traders in the area had concerns the proposals could affect footfall to their businesses. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!