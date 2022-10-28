Council to offer public spaces for winter warmth

Sheffield Council have teamed up with Voluntary Action Sheffield, community organisations, faith groups and businesses to open up libraries, community centres and other buildings to provide warm spaces for people during the day. The aim is to offer a place to drop in and have a hot drink, meet other people and take part in activities during the day without having the cost of putting on home heating. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Councillor Mazher Iqbal.