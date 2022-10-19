Muslim foodbank seeks volunteer cooks

As-Salaam Foodbank is appealing for volunteer cooks to join the charity and help with the preparation of hot meals to serve the city’s most vulnerable. The charity, formed in 2008 and has been providing fresh food and hot meal packages to families across the city but, as demand for its services has soared due to the cost of living crisis, the group is looking to recruit more cooks. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Shafiq Mohammed, founder of As-Salaam Foodbank.