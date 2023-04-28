Foodbank calls for more support for families in need

Hillsborough-based charity S6 Foodbank has welcomed the new cost of living payment to help struggling families but say more support is needed. Speaking to Sheffield Live! Alison Wise said more help is needed for poor households as the number of people using their foodbank has rocketed in the last 12 months. Millions of people on means-tested benefits including Universal Credit and Tax Credit will receive the £301 instalment by mid-May or earlier. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!