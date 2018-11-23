Campaigners stage migrants welcome rally

Dozens have joined a rally outside the Sheffield Town Hall to show support for migrants and refugees and the right to freedom of movement. The rally under the banners “Don’t scrap freedom of movement” and “Migrants are welcome in Sheffield,” comes following publication of government plans for post Brexit immigration controls. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to organiser Ed Maltby.
