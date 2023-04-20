Care home seeks donations to enter gardening competition

Firth Park care home Abbey Grange is asking for donations of plants, shrubs, trees and garden tools to help their bid to enter the annual Country Court in Bloom competition. Winning the competition will mean securing extra funding for their comfort fund which provides days-out for residents. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Michael Nicolls, well-being coordinator at Abbey Grange care home.
