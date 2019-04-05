Charities join efforts to tackle rough sleeping

Charities in Sheffield have pledged to join efforts with Sheffield Council to tackle rough sleeping following confirmation of a £400,000 grant for the city through the government’s Rough Sleeping Initiative. The funding is to support initiatives to assist people off the streets and into accommodation and support. Speaking to Sheffield Live! Wayne Hayle, director of St Wilfrid’s Centre, said the investment will have a major impact. Baillor Jalloh reports.
