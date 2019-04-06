Drone design wins Space Agency booster

A team of medical students, supported by Sheffield’s Advance Manufacturing Research Centre, have won UK Space Agency funding to develop a drone to deliver emergency medical supplies to remote areas. The AMRC Design and Prototyping Group were asked to create a series of concept designs to illustrate the drone’s potential. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Samuel Rees, senior project engineer at the AMRC Design and Prototyping Group.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..