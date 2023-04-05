Stannington residents’ frustration over repair delays

A Stannington resident told Sheffield Live! she is still waiting to have her electric cooker refitted, more than three months after gas pipes were flooded following a water main burst. Mary Aston said there has been no communication or support from Yorkshire Water. More than 2000 properties in Stannington were left without gas in December 2022 following the flooding. Hundreds of domestic gas appliances such as boilers and fires were damaged by water entering the gas main, with many residents seeing water flooding out of their cookers and gas meters. Yorkshire Water said: “We’re doing everything we can to get the issues resolved for customers in Stannington. We can understand how frustrating it must be to still have a damaged gas appliance”. Baillor Jalloh reports.