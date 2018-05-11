Sheffield submits bid to host Channel 4 HQ

Sheffield’s pitch to host a new national headquarters for Channel 4 has been submitted with the support of Sheffield Council, South Yorkshire regional mayor, Dan Jarvis, and local filmakers and educational institutions. With the message “If Channel 4 was a city it would be Sheffield” the bid document sets out the city’s offer including potential city centre locations and opportunities to engage with and develop the region’s filmmaking talent. Cities across the UK are competing to host the new national headquarters or one of two new Creative Hubs as part of Channel 4 plans to increase its profile and expenditure outside of London. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohamed spoke to Dan Jarvis and to Sheffield Council cabinet member for business and investment, Mazher Iqbal.