Tenants union protest over eviction

Acorn tenants union mounted a protest outside West One lettings agency over the company’s eviction practices. West One agency said, “As a professional and experienced Landlord we are perfectly aware of both the tenants rights and our rights and whatever the outcome of this matter the tenant can be assured that correct procedures will be followed”. Azz Mohammed spoke to Acorn member Maryam Wright.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..