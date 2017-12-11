Icy roads bring upsurge in complaints

Icy conditions have led to a spike in complaints about newly resurfaced pavements which are proving to be especially slippery due to the tarmac used. A Streets Ahead spokesperson told Sheffield Live! “Although a rough surface can sometimes be advantageous during periods of snow and ice, we do have to maintain footways in order to ensure that, at any point in the year, they do not provide a trip hazard and they are compliant with national standards. The surfaces we apply are smoother than the old surfaces but they are standard materials which are used extensively across the country.” Baillor Jalloh reports.